Monica A. Dierolf, 69, of Reading, passed away in the loving embrace of her family during the afternoon hours of Wednesday, November 13, 2019, in her residence. Monica was the loving wife of Spencer “Spence” C. Dierolf Jr. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late John J. and Kathryn J. (Tarhanich) Peskowski. Monica is survived by her loving children: Christopher L. Dierolf, of Reading, and Laura J. (Dierolf), wife of Jeremy L. Geissler, of Muhlenberg Township, Michelle L., wife of Albert W. Beaton, of Blandon, and Theresa E. Weber, of Blandon. Monica is also survived by her grandsons: Benjamin F. Mathis III, Piper M. Beaton and Lorenzo J. Mathis. Also surviving is a sister, Ann Marie Peskowski, of Northville, Mich.; and several nieces and nephews. Monica was predeceased by her sister, Jacqueline “Jackie” Peskowski on December 1, 2017. Monica was a 1968 graduate of Reading High School and attended Kutztown University. She was employed as a server at many area restaurants, until becoming a full-time caregiver to her sister, Jackie. Monica loved to play bingo, but most of all she loved spending time with her beloved family and her companion, Odie. Monica’s family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the McGlinn Cancer Center at Tower Health Group and to Compassus Hospice for the kindness and compassion and support that they provided for Monica. Relatives and friends may extend their sympathy and respects to the family on Friday, November 22, 2019, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home Inc., 239 South Ninth Street, Reading PA 19602, and on Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at St. Margaret of Scotland Roman Catholic Church, 925 Centre Ave., Reading PA 19601. The Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Please omit flowers. Contributions can be made to Compassus Hospice, 1001 James Drive, Suite B34, Leesport, PA 19533, in memory of Mrs. Monica A. Dierolf.
