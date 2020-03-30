|
Morgan J. Koch Jr., 68, of Wyomissing, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the Reading Hospital after an extended hospital stay. He was the loving husband of Susan L. (Weaver), with whom he shared 27 years of marriage and caring father of Greta Koch, Exton. Born in West Reading, Morgan was the oldest son of the late Morgan J. Sr. and Fern I. (Shollenberger) Koch. Morgan graduated from Wyomissing High School ’69 and went on to study economics at Lehigh University, receiving his B.S. in business and economics in 1973. Morgan thrived in the realm of corporate finance, spending the vast majority of his career at the Formpac division of Sealed Air Corporation, retiring as corporate controller. He was a member of Atonement Lutheran Church, where he served as a communion assistant and member of the endowment committee. Morgan was a devoted husband and father. He loved golf, enjoyed history and following politics, and loved spending time with his family in the Outer Banks. He was an astute investor and played an active role in managing his investments and enjoyed this role very much in his retirement. He was supremely organized in his business and personal matters for which family is ever grateful. In addition to his beloved wife, Susan; and daughter, Greta, Morgan is survived by his sister, Linda, wife of George Fulton, of Mohnton; his brother, Chuck, husband of Betsy Koch, of Reading; and nieces and nephews: Meghan Koch, Charley Koch and Jonathan Koch. He also leaves behind many cherished, longtime friends from school, work and golf. His sure and steady presence will be missed by all. Morgan’s family asks that offerings in his memory be made to the Endowment Fund of Atonement Lutheran Church, 5 Wyomissing Blvd, Wyomissing, PA 19610. Services for Morgan will be private at the convenience of his family. He shall be laid to rest at Christ Church Cemetery, McKeansburg, Pa. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., is entrusted with arrangements. Tributes, condolences and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020