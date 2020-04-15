|
Morris Franklin Snyder, SR age 96, formerly of Fleetwood, PA went to be with his Savior on April 15, 2020. He was a resident of Stonebridge Health and Rehabilitation Center, Duncannon, PA since December 2015. Born in Maidencreek Township, he was the son of the late Abner Franklin and Jennnie Susanna (Dries) Snyder. He was the husband of the late Dorothy Mae (Stahler) Snyder, who died in 2006 after 65 years of marriage. He is survived by his daughter, Patricia K Essig, wife of Charles G Essig; Grandson’s Royce W. Essig and wife Devin Robinson; Terry F. Essig and Great Grand Children: Chad W. Essig, Casey A. Essig, Eric F. Essig and Ashley L. Essig. In addition to numerous nieces and nephews. Surviving are his two siblings: Irvin D. window of Lovey (Heffner) Snyder of Maidencreek Township and Verna (Snyder), widow of Robert Krick Sr. of Mohrsville. He was predeceased by his devoted son Morris F. Snyder, Jr. along with six siblings: Walter Snyder, Victor Snyder, Mable (Snyder) Blessing, Helen (Snyder) Gristik, Betty (Snyder) Merkel Heinley and Dorothy (Snyder) Merkel. Morris served his country proudly from 1941-1945, as a U.S. Army Infantry Soldier, in Co. L, 7th Infantry Regiment, 3d Infantry Division, serving in four campaigns: Africa, Sicily, Italy and France. He was a Prisoner of War in Germany for 228 days. His awards included the Silver Star with Oak Leaf Cluster, Bronze Star with four Valor Devices, Purple Heart with two Oak Leaf Clusters, Good Conduct Medal, European Africa Middle East Service with Silver Star and Prison of War Medal. In 2006 he was awarded the French Legion of Honor, which is the highest recognition, from the French government for his service in defending France. In 2011, he was inducted into the Berks County Hall of Fame for his military service in WWII. Morris worked 30 years for Parish Press Steel (Dana Corporation), as a side bar painter and was responsible for playing a key role in the automation. Services are private at the convenience of the family. Services will be streamed through our website at www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com Burial will be in Hope Cemetery, Dryville. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Laureldale is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020