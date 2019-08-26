Home

Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home Inc
934 Centre Ave
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 375-4337
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Morton Reisig Sr. Obituary

Morton C. "Rocky" Reisig Sr., 86, of Reiffton, passed away on Aug. 24th, 2019, in his residence. He was the husband of Violet M. (Shupp) Reisig, who passed away on Jan. 19, 2014. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late John H. and Marion (Good) Reisig.

Mort was a US Army veteran of the Korean War. Rocky had worked for the Exeter Twp. road crew for 32 years until he retired in 1998. He was a life member of the Reiffton Fire Co. where he served as a trustee. Mort was one of the original founders and managers of the Exeter Twp. Little League. Rocky was head coach of midget football for many years leading the team to victory many times. Mort and Violet both enjoyed Bingo and casino trips. He was also an avid Eagles fan and Yankees fan.

He was predeceased in addition to his wife by a brother, John F. Reisig.

Surviving are two sons, Morton C., husband of Cheryl Reisig, Exeter Twp., Barry L., husband of Sueanne Reisig, Reiffton, Pa.; six grandchildren: Brian, Chad, Matthew,

Andrew, AJ and Saranne; 3 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in the Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home Inc., 934 Centre Ave., Reading. Rev. Dr. Robert Aregood officiating. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be in Forest Hills

Memorial Park, Reiffton.

Memorials may be made in his memory to Aseracare Hospice, 411 Eagleview Blvd., Exton, PA 19341 or to Exeter Twp. Little League, 1700 Schoffers Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508. CRAMP HUMMEL Funeral Home, Centre Park, Reading, has charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.cramp-hummelfuneralhome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 26, 2019
