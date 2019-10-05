|
Muriel A. (Rentschler) Boyer Muriel A. Boyer, 89, died Thursday, October 3, 2019, at home with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Theodore R. Boyer, to whom she had been married for 57 years prior to his death in 2007. Muriel was affectionately known as “Muggs” by her friends and family. She was a member of the West Lawn United Methodist Church. Born January 4, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Elmeda Rentschler. She was preceded in death by her brothers: Gene, George, James, Robert Rentschler, Harold Stoudt; and her sisters, Elmeda Hicks and Bonnie Rentschler. Muriel graduated from Reading High School in 1947 and was a member of various athletic teams. She had attended Southwest Junior High. Muriel was an avid swimmer, never missing a chance to enjoy the water, and playing volleyball. Muriel and her husband “Ted” enjoyed bowling and were members of various leagues at Berks Lanes and Colonial Hills. Muriel and Ted also enjoyed attending horse races and taking trips to different casinos. Muriel had previously resided at Country Meadows in Reading where she was active in many activities. She enjoyed walking, painting, crocheting, and playing Freecell. She was a wonderful cook and her apple pies were the best. “Muggs” will be remembered for her smile and courageous fight she faced prior to her death. Muriel is survived by a son, William G. Boyer and his wife Tracy, of Angola, Ind.; four daughters: Deborah Stabley and her husband Claude, of Dover, Pa., Jeanne Boyer, of Wernersville, Pa., Patti Smith, of Wyomissing, Pa., and Carolyn “Gooker” Gundel and her husband Patrick, of York, Pa. She is also survived by her former son-in-law, John P. Smith, of Berwick, Pa. Muriel was the grandmother of nine and great-grandmother to 17, to whom she was known as Great Nana. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. During her last months she formed a bond with her “angel” caregiver Tina from Heartland Hospice. A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019, followed by the service at 11 a.m. at Kuhn Funeral Home, 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading, PA. Burial will be private at the Pleasant View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice Services of York, 3417 Concord Road Suite C, York, PA 17402. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019