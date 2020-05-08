Myers D. Adam Myers D. Adam, 88, of Shoemakersville, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2020, at Chestnut Knoll, Boyertown. He was the husband of Mabel I. (Marderness) Adam and they would have celebrated 69 years of marriage on May 19th. He was born on the family farm in Perry Township, the son of the late Alfred D. Adam and Annie S. (Adam) Adam. In addition to his wife, Myers is survived by his children, Mark, husband of Dianne, Macungie, Lucille, wife of Thomas Beltz, Shoemakersville, Dorothy, wife of Terry Boltz, Blandon, Alfred, husband of Mary Lynne, Tallahassee, Florida, Glenn, husband of Shirley, Bernville, and Larry, at home, boyfriend of Debbie Wessner. He is also survived by ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and one on the way. Myers was predeceased by his siblings, Alfred, Paul, Herman, Ethel, Ruth, Harold, and infants, Carl and Roy. Myers was a lifelong farmer, a 1949 graduate of Perry High School, Shoemakersville, and lifetime member of Zion’s Church, Windsor Castle. He was a member of the Virginville Grange, the Kutztown Plowboys, and the Pennsylvania Farmers Association. The family wishes to thank the Richard Atkinson family for their loving friendship and help with Myers’ hobby of restoring tractors, also Barry Roth and our sons. Funeral services and burial were held privately at Zion’s Church, Windsor Castle, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion’s Church, 770 Zion’s Church Road, Hamburg, PA. 19526. Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. A full obituary can be found on their website at www.burkeydriscoll.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 8 to May 10, 2020.