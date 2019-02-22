Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myron Arndt Jr..

Myron Irvin Arndt Jr., 70, of Centre Twp., passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, in the Reading Hospital.

He was the husband of Marilyn T.

(Readinger) Arndt. They were married on August 21, 1971, and celebrated forty-seven years of marriage.

Born in West Reading, he was the son of the late Myron I. Sr. and Gladys A. (Shollenberger) Arndt.

Myron was a 1967 graduate of Hamburg Area High School.

He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Myron was a self-employed dairy farmer operating My-Mar Farm in Centre Twp. Farming was his dream and all he ever wanted to do. Myron first worked at Hill Manufacturing in Shoemakersville. While he farmed during the day, he worked evenings for Schaefer Brewing, then Stroh's in Fogelsville from 1975-2003. Myron loved animals, growing things and gardening. He was very creative and always cracking jokes. Myron was a member of St. Michael's Church, Tilden Twp.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children: Karen Arndt, companion of Michael Pyland, Breinigsville, Myron Arndt III, companion of Tanja Weller, Leesport, and twins, Rachel Parsons, wife of Brian Parsons, Wintersville, Ohio, and Bradley Arndt, Pittsburgh; five grandchildren: Dillon Marquette, Lena Jolly, Corey Jolly, Zaira Parsons, Emma Weller; a sixth grandchild expected in May; and seven

step-grandchildren: Aaron Hess, Trace Weller, Robert Weller, Camden Parisi, Clayton Parsons, Autumn Ehrhart and Jordan Long. Myron will be missed by his fur-babies: Emily and Ding Dong; and five fur grand-babies.

He was predeceased by two sisters, Sandra A. (Arndt) Eyer and Susan M. (Arndt) Dreibelbis; and infant grandson, Isaac Parsons.

Services will be held on Monday at 2:00 p.m. from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street,

Leesport. A viewing will be held in the funeral home on Monday 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Berks County 4-H, for scholarship program, 1238 County Welfare Road, Suite 110, Leesport, PA 19533, in memory of Myron I. Arndt Jr. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.



