N. Allen Baer N. Allen Baer, 77, of Sinking Spring, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 in his residence. He was the husband of Linda J. (Snyder) Baer. They were married in June 1966 and celebrated 53 years of marriage. Born in Centre Twp., he was the son of the late Norman J. and Margaret M. (Kirkhoff) Baer. He graduated from Schuylkill Valley High School, Leesport, and attended two years at Reading Business Institute receiving an associates degree. He worked as an accountant at Bachman, Inc., Reading for 35 years, retiring in 2007. Allen loved fishing, especially collecting fishing equipment and memorabilia. He was also an avid reader. Surviving in addition to his wife are three sisters: Lorraine M. (Baer) Gundrum, wife of Norman H., Northampton, Kathleen E. (Baer) Grim, wife of Bruce A., Harrisburg, and Donna M. (Baer) Althouse, wife of Scott E., Lower Paxton Twp.; and several nieces and nephews. Memorial Services will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11:00 am from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street Leesport, PA 19533. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. A visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 am in the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019