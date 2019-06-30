Nanci Sue Fritz, 56, of Caernarvon Twp., passed away June 18, 2019, at Reading

Hospital after a brief illness.

She was the wife of Keith Fritz, with whom she shared 14 years of marriage. Born in West Reading, she was a daughter of Carl K. Kendall, Spring Twp. and Sandra Sue (Hart) Woods, Wernersville.

Nanci was a supervisor at Lowe's Elverson/Morgantown in the Home Décor Department, last working April 1st. A member of the Worship Center, Leola, Nanci graduated from Governor Mifflin High School in 1981. She loved her dogs, Sammy and Chester, and loved to travel and the beach. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, gardening,

organizing and especially her "Wind Therapy"-motorcycle riding.

In addition to her loving husband and parents, she is

survived by her daughters, Ashley M., wife of Andrew

Robinson, Austin, Texas; Amber N., wife of Adam Shilling, Exeter Twp.; her stepchildren, Kristine, wife of Chad Eberly, West Lawn; Kati, wife of Daniel Dalton, Annville; her brother, Michael W. Kendall, Springfield, Oregon; her grandson, Robinson; her stepgrandchildren: Caleb, Malachai, Isiah, Ezekial, Alyana, Jacob, Luke; her step-father, Jim Woods; and her stepmother, Jacqueline

Kendall.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Klee Funeral Home &

Cremation Services Inc., One East Lancaster Ave.,

Shillington. Graveside services in Christ Yocom's

Cemetery, Grill, will be private at the convenience of the family.

Please honor Nanci's memory by not sending flowers and making a contribution to Mary's Shelter, 615 Kenhorst Blvd, Reading, PA 19611.

