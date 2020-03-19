|
Nancy A. (Youse) Swavely, 81, of Exeter Township, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Manor Care West Reading. She was the wife of Ronald N. Swavely, Exeter Township. Born in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Emily (Keehn) Youse. Nancy was a graduate of Mt. Penn High School and was a member of Grace Bible Fellowship Church. In addition to her husband, Nancy is survived by her daughter Kaaren L. Swavely. She is predeceased by one sister Susan Palko. A private graveside service will be celebrated at Forest Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace Bible Fellowship Church, 1128 Hampden Blvd, Reading, PA 19604. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com t
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020