Nancy Claire (Englehart) Aulenbach, age 93, died Saturday, February 22, 2020, comforted by her children at her side. Nancy was born January 19, 1927 and graduated from West Reading High School, May 5, 1944. She was the daughter of S. Judson and Leah (Robinson) Englehart. Nancy was the widow of Albert R. Aulenbach, who died September 16, 2002. They were married more than 52 years. After the birth of her children, Julie and Mark, Nancy was a stay at home mom. Nancy, known to family and friends as “Tillie,” was a free spirit and an intrepid traveler through life. Whether with her pals in Vermont, walking the Jersey shore with her daughter or cruising a lake in Missouri with her son, Tillie made friends wherever she was. She loved talking with people and sharing stories wherever and whenever she could. Her life journey was more about the trip than the destination. Tillie loved strolling the beach, lunching with her church friends, attending the Berks Jazz Fest, sitting by the pond in her back yard and celebrating Saint Patty’s Day with good friends at the Peanut Bar. She had great neighbors and was a great neighbor. In addition to her parents and husband, Nancy was predeceased by her brother, Jack S. Englehart; and her grandson, Christopher M. Brown. She is survived by daughter, Julie, wife of Michael Brown, of Reading; son, Mark, husband of Melinda, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; nephews, Dean E. and Jason S. Englehart, both of Fleetwood; niece, Joni M. (Englehart) Guerra, of Hamburg; and cousin, Rona Staley, of Reading. Faith Evangelical Congregational Church in Temple, and the family will host a celebration of life at a date to be determined. Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home in Temple is handling the arrangements. Tillie was a great lady. She is missed, but her spirit is infused in all who knew and loved her. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020