|
Nancy Carole Bausher, 86, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away September 13, 2019, in the Rittenhouse Senior Living, with her loving family by her side.
She was the wife of the late William
Bausher, who passed away July 24, 2017. Born December 17, 1932, in Laureldale, she was a daughter of the late Elijah Lewis and Rhea (Fisher) Schmehl. She was a 1950 graduate of Wilson High School. Nancy was employed by Feel Fine and Jeannette retail stores as an accounting assistant.
She loved baking, cooking, trips to the beach especially Stone Harbor, biking at Gring's Mill, but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
Surviving are her son, Lee William Bausher and his wife, Lalaine, of Blandon; a sister, Linda, wife of Randy Bunnell, of Lititz; and a brother, Jay and his wife, Dewey Schmehl, of Robesonia, Pa.
Also surviving are her grandchildren: Christian Arndt, Matthew Arndt, Morgan Boyer; and her great-grandchildren: Stephanie, Derrick, Ryan, Colton, Hudson and Jackson.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Kim A. Burke, who passed away in 2004.
The family would like to thank Rittenhouse Village for their loving care and support.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to:
Humane Pennsylvania Foundation, 1729 N. 11th Street, Reading, PA, 19604.