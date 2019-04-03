Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy (Kocher) Bedard.

Nancy Ann (Giannotti) Bedard (nee' Kocher), died

peacefully in Community Care Center on March 30, 2019, in Plant City, at the age of 82.

Nancy is survived by her children: son, Peter W. Giannotti and spouse, Timothy J. Caraway Sr., of Plant City, Fla.; daughters, Karen L. Shive, of Orwigsburg, Pa.; Vickie A. Lynn and spouse, Todd E. Lynn, of Bernville, Pa.; 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by 1 grandchild and 1 great-grandchild.

Nancy was born on December 28, 1936, in Allentown, Pa., to William F. and Florence R. Kocher (nee' Lilly).

After moving to Florida, Nancy began working for Walt Disney World as a restaurant worker, until her retirement in 2001. Her hobbies included reading, painting and drawing. She was always quick to joke and had an infectious laugh.

A celebration of life event will be held a later date at the family's convenience.



