Nancy B. Brown, 87, formerly of Shillington, passed away February 13, 2020 at 11:45 a.m. in Manor Care, Sinking Spring with her loving family by her side. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Marian (Cocroft) Bertolet. She was the loving wife to H. Richard Brown with whom she shared 68 wonderful years of marriage. Nancy was a secretary for the Governor Mifflin School District and a bookkeeper for Lincoln Park United Methodist Church for 20 years before retiring. A 1950 graduate of Reading High School, she was a very active member of First Baptist Church, Reading. She held numerous positions and offices at First Baptist and was a past moderator. She served as president for the Mt. Penn Jr. Women’s Club. Surviving in addition to her husband is her son–Gregory A. husband of Lynne Brown, Chardon, OH, her daughter–Kathleen B. wife of Robert Seltzer, Womelsdorf, her grandchildren–Christopher Ventresca husband of Victor Albaum, New York City, NY, Jeniffer Brown-Smith, Heather Brown-Smith, both of Smyrna, TN, Debbie Kaminsky, Mayfield Heights, OH, Andrea Ricci, Highland Heights, OH, 7 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Her Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington. The Rev. Dr. David Skinner will officiate. Relatives and friends will be received on Monday from 3:00-4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Shillington will be private at the convenience of the family. Flowers are welcome or contributions to First Baptist Church, 210 S. 5th St., Reading, PA 19602 www.kleefuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020