Nancy Carolyn (Angstadt) Porter Mrs. Nancy Carolyn (Angstadt) Porter, 82, formerly of Douglassville, PA quietly departed this life on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Reading Hospital. Daughter of the late Herman James and Mary Anna (Kring) Angstadt, Nancy was born January 18, 1938 in Pottstown, PA and grew up in the Monocacy Creek area of Berks Co. She was a 1955 graduate of Daniel Boone High School where she was active as a cheerleader. Nancy lived for many years in the Coventryville section of Chester Co., where she was a lifetime member and active participant of Coventryville United Methodist Church. She worked for many years and retired from the Catholic Diocese of Philadelphia as the housekeeper for the rectory of Saint Thomas More RC Church in North Coventry, PA. Her life will be lovingly remembered by her three daughters Kimberly Elaine Porter of West Chester, Christine Joy Porter of Lititz and Kelly Faith Plamondon of New Bern, NC, sister Elaine Smith of Boyertown, brother Kenneth Angstadt of Winter Haven, FL and sister Helen Rissmiller of Birdsboro, two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held at Coventryville United Methodist Church on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM. The family request that, in place of flowers, donations may be made to the Coventryville United Methodist Church building fund, 1521 Old Ridge Road Pottstown, PA 19465. Dengler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



