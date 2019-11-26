Home

Nancy Elaine Davis 75, passed away Friday November 22, 2019 in her Reading residence surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Chester A Davis. Nancy was born in Norfolk, VA on August 13, 1944 a daughter of the late Walter and Virginia (Pulley) Boyd. Also surviving are her children; Marquette B and his wife Omaira Davis of Charlotte, NC., Adrienne Davis of Reading, 6 grandchildren, and 1 great granddaughter. Nancy was predeceased by her 3 sisters and one brother. A private Celebration of Life Service will be held at later date. Theo C Auman Funereal Home, Reading is honored to serve the Davis family. www.theocauman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019
