Nancy Catherine Diem Ding-dong’s the merry-oh, sing it high, sing it low: Nancy Catherine Diem, 80, of Muhlenberg Township passed away on January 15, 2020, at Reading Hospital. She was the widow of Jack H. Diem Sr. Born in Reading, Pa., on October 31, 1939, to the late Jacob Kramer and Catherine Legler, Nancy graduated from Reading High School in 1957, going on to be employed by Woolworth’s and American Chain and Cable. She was predeceased by her brother, Curtis Kramer. A beloved mother and grandmother, her humor and generosity will be carried on by her two sons, Jack H. Diem Jr., husband of Tammy, nèe Kemp; and Scott M. Diem, husband of Judy, nèe Wilson; two grandchildren, Noel C. Diem and Jackie H. Diem III; and a step-granddaughter, Candace M. Ziegler. She’s also survived by her brother-in-law, Richard D. Diem. Nancy loved needlepoint, reading, a healthy dose of sarcasm, long talks, crossword puzzles, jewelry and being with her family. A Past Matron of The Order Of The Eastern Star, Nancy cherished the friendships she made in the organization. “To have been loved so deeply, even though the person who loved us is gone, will give us some protection forever.” Funeral service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, North 16th & Rockland Streets, Hampden Heights, Monday, January 20, 2020, at 11:00 am. Reverend Kerry L. Hicks will officiate. Interment will follow in Laureldale Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home Monday, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Eastern Star Service will be conducted by Reading Chapter at 10:45 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020