Nancy E. Gibson
Nancy E. (McFalls)Gibson Nancy E. (McFalls) Gibson, 83, passed away July 13, 2020, Reading Hospital Medical Center. She resided at Country Meadows of Wyomissing. Her husband, Willard C. Gibson, preceded her in death on October 4, 2015. Born in Chester County, she was a daughter of the late Austin A. and Helen (Guie) McFalls. She was a 1954 graduate of Scott High School, Coatesville where she was proud to be selected for the premier vocalist group, the Meister Singers. Growing up in a musical family, she along with her father, and sisters performed for churches and local fairs. Later she sang in her church choir and the Civic Opera Chorus. After marrying the boy next door in 1955, Nancy loved her role as a homemaker creating a beautiful home for her family. Nancy was also an avid reader, and enjoyed singing, playing the piano, traveling and shopping. She served in various roles for years in her church including performing in choir and dinner theatres. Once the children were raised, Nancy enjoyed working at Titus Station as a word processor for 2 years. She is survived by four children: Allen E. (Maryjo)Gibson, Robin K. (Scott) Schappell, Carolyn E. (Darrell) Helms and Michael S. (Melissa) Gibson. Two siblings, Connie Morgan and Austin McFalls and 8 grandchildren, Lindsay, Aaron, Jordan, Carolyn, Jessica, Matthew, Carter and Remi as well as 8 great-grandchildren. Nancy was predeceased by two sisters, Linda Haas and Alene McDermott. Services will be Saturday July 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading. Burial will be private. Friends may call Saturday from 10:30a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to the Reading Musical Foundation, 201 Washington St., #503, Reading PA 19601. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
