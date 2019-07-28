Nancy A. (Shade) Gambler, 77, of Lakewood Ranch, Fla., passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Windsor

Reflections.

She was the widow of the late Karl L. Gambler, who died on April 16, 2013.

Born in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County,

Nancy was the daughter of the late Luther R. and Louisa A. S. (Peifley) Shade.

She is survived by a daughter, Carla A. Kuser, Topton; sons: Karl L. Jr., husband of Jennifer J. (Muth) Gambler, Mertztown, Scott A., husband of Stacey L. (Moyer)

Gambler, Mertztown, and Jeffrey L., husband of Michelle (Blue) Gambler, Bradenton, Fla.; grandchildren: Heidi (Kuser), wife of Ian Scott, Kyle Makeever, Noah, Corbin, Cohen and Haley Gambler; great-granddaughters, Riley Makeever and Aspen Scott.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.



