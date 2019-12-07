|
|
Nancy Adele Henne, 85, of Hamburg, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019, in Cornerstone Living, New Tripoli, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Stanley Richard Henne Sr. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late William Irvin and Ethel Mary (Ellis) Wenrich. Nancy was a member of First Reformed United Church of Christ, Hamburg. She was a graduate of Reading High School and Reading Hospital School of Nursing. Nancy worked for most of her life as a registered nurse doing private duty. She is a Reading Hospital Nursing Alumni. Nancy loved her family. She loved to read, baking, cooking, and sewing. Nancy was known for her world famous chocolate chip cookies. She also loved traveling, camping, and vacationing with her friends and family. She is survived by three children, a son; Stanley R. Jr., husband of Michelle Henne, Hamburg; a daughter; Mary E. Dunkelberger, Coal Twp.; and a son Robert W., husband of Ann Marie Henne, Hamburg. A sister-in-law; Ann Wenrich, Reading; seven grandchildren: Brandon J., Rebecca A., Evan R., Logan V., Jordan T., Robby E., and Mason A.; and five great grandchildren: Cameron J., Finn S., Mattie G., Brandon J. Jr., and Dawson E. also survive her. A funeral service will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 11 a.m., at First Reformed United Church of Christ, 76 S. 3rd Street, Hamburg, PA. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery. A viewing will be held two hours prior to the service in the church from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the above address. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Nancy’s honor to Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400. McLean, VA 22102, or First Reformed United Church of Christ, at the above address. Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 7 to Dec. 11, 2019