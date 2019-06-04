Nancy F. (Harbonic) Hertzog, age 70, of Reading, passed away on June 1, 2019, at her residence.

She was the wife of Lee E. Hertzog Jr., who passed on December 7, 2017. Nancy was born on November 29, 1948, in West Reading. The daughter of the late Joseph and Mildred (Schlappich) Harbonic. She was a 1966 graduate of Oley High School.

Nancy had worked for Cobra Fasteners retiring in 2015. A member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Fleetwood. Nancy was a very active member of Travelers Protective Association. She was an avid sports fan of the Eagles and Fightin Phils. Nancy and Lee loved to travel, some of her favorite destinations included Nashville, Disney, Branson and Las Vegas.

She is survived by her two brothers, Terry J. Harbonic, of Germantown, Md., and Glenn T. Harbonic, husband of

Kathy Harbonic, of Topton. Also surviving is a sister-in-law, Beverly, wife of Dale Wentzel, of Reading. Other survivors include nephews: John Harbonic, Jeremy L. Harbonic, Jason Harbonic, husband of Jasmin Harbonic, and Matthew Wentzel, husband of Harmony Wentzel. Nieces: Jennifer Harbonic, Heather E. (Harbonic) Zimmerman, Jodi Shuman, wife of Richard Shuman; 3 great-nephews, 2 great-nieces,

and 1 great-great-nephew. She will be sadly missed by her fur buddy Skippy.

A viewing will be held Friday morning, June 7th, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon in St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 5 West Arch Street, Fleetwood. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 noon.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to either TPA Scholarship Trust or 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-997. Online condolences can be made at

