Nancy H. Hills, 82, of West Lawn, passed away on March 3, 2019, at Berks Heim.

She was the wife of E. Prescott Hills Jr. They were married for 60 years.

Born in New York, N.Y., she was the

daughter of the late Robert C. Heron Sr. and Helen (Clarke) Heron.

Nancy was a graduate of Wyomissing High School and went on to attend Albright College.

She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of

Reading. Nancy was an avid volunteer and spent her time volunteering at many venues, most notably at The Reading Hospital and Wilson School District. She was also a

volunteer poll worker for many years, stationed at St.

Peter's UCC in West Lawn.

She was predeceased by her brother, Robert C. Heron Jr.

In addition to her husband, survivors include her

children: Robert P. Hills, husband of Leslie, of Lancaster County, Jeffrey C. Hills, husband of Lori, of Sinking Spring, and Audrey L. Hills, of West Lawn. Also surviving are grandchildren: Ryan, Kyle, Brandon, Tara and Trevor Hills; and great-grandchildren, Ellis Hills and Declan Nelson.

Memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Reading, 37 S. 5th Street, Reading, on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. A reception will immediately follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in the name of Nancy H. Hills to First Presbyterian Church, 37 S. 5th St., Reading, PA 19602.

Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory of Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements.




