Nancy G. Hoban, of Exeter Township, passed away on June 14th, at home, with her loving family at her side.

Nancy fought a courageous 6 year battle with cancer with the aid of her family and her deep Christian faith. She was the daughter of

the late Lester and Dorothy (Moyer) Herring of Tamaqua. She was the much loved wife of James P. Hoban of Exeter Township.

Nancy graduated from Tamaqua High School in 1964, she studied x-ray technology at the Philadelphia General Hospital,

graduating in 1966. She worked as an x-ray technician for several years before returning to Pierce College, graduating in 1972. Nancy worked as the administrative assistant to the Dean of Pierce College until her marriage in 1974.

Nancy and her husband James relocated to Reading in 1976. In 1981, Nancy took the position of administrative assistant to the executive director of the Berks County Intermediate Unit. A position that she held until retiring in 2012.

Surviving along with her husband of forty five years, James, are sons, James Hoban Jr., husband of Kelly Hoban, of Germansville, Matthew Hoban, of Philadelphia; two granddaughters, Alice and Samantha Hoban of Germansville. Nancy is also survived by her sister, Dorothy Cappel, of Spring City; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Nancy was a member of the Glad Tidings Church of

Wyomissing and frequently discussed her faith in God. She was grateful for the excellent care that she received from her Oncologist, Dr. John Villeneuve and the McGlynn

Cancer Center at Tower Health.

For those wishing to donate in lieu of flowers, Nancy's

favorite charity was the Hope Rescue Mission of Reading.

Funeral Services will be held at Bean Funeral Home, 6 Fairlane Rd., Reading, on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. The family will receive friends and relatives on Friday, June 21, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 p.m., and Saturday from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Sky-View Memorial Park in Tamaqua.

Bean Funeral Homes of Exeter Twp. is in charge of

arrangements, online condolences may be made at

www.beanfuneralhomes.com .



