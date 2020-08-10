Nancy J. Bampton Nancy J. (Huff) Bampton, 85, passed away August 8th in Berks Heim. She was the widow of Calvin G. Bampton who passed March 29, 2017. She was born in Charleston, South Carolina. With her husband, she owned and operated Callowhill Nursery School for 35 years. She was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Reading. She is survived by a son, Calvin J. Bampton II, husband of Robin A. Bampton, daughter, Stephanie D. Bampton; grandchildren, Kirsten, Casey, C.J. III, Christian, Kelly, Lindsay, Christopher; great grandchildren, Owen, Aiden, Juliette, Travis, Elise, Jenevieve and Ryan; and a sister, Judy Berry. A funeral service will be held Thursday at 1 PM in Henninger Funeral Home, Inc. 229 North 5th St., Reading. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Forest Hills Memorial Park. www.henningerfuneralhome.com