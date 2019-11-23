|
|
Nancy J. Faust, 76, of Mohnton, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the Reading Hospital. Born in Lebanon, she was the daughter of the late Miller and Beatrice (Pierce) Marinkov. She was employed as a secretary in the insurance industry. She was a member of Saint John the Baptist de la Salle Roman Catholic Church in Shillington. Surviving are two children, Rick A. Faust and Cynthia M. Berger. A memorial Mass, to be held at Saint John’s Church, will be announced at a later date. www.gilesandyeckley.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019