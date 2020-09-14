Nancy J. Harding 2/25/1938-9/06/2020. Nancy J Harding, a loving mother/grandmother and current resident of 4671 Harpers Ferry LN, Jacksonville, FL 32257, passed away peacefully with her family by her side September 6, 2020, at the age of 82. Nancy was born on February 25, 1938 in East Cleveland, Ohio to her parents, William R Williams and Virginia Williams (Viton) who are now deceased. Nancy was also a long-time resident of Reading, Pennsylvania, where she and her husband, Calvin E Harding were married. Nancy was raised in the Catholic Church and in 1972 she finished her nursing degree, a career she enjoyed for 28 years. Alongside her career, she enjoyed her family, her dogs, country music and gardening when she could. Nancy is survived by her sons, Keven E Dengler (Esther Dengler – deceased), Lawrence P Dengler (Cai Mei Dengler) & Leonard P Dengler (Robin Dengler). She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren & 17 great-grandchildren. Nancy is predeceased by her daughter, Karen E Sakalidis, who passed away December 3, 2014 and her husband, Calvin E Harding, who passed on July 24, 2005. Memorial services will be held at her home in Florida at a later date. If interested in attending, please reach out to Keven Dengler at, specialk55@bellsouth.net for the upcoming service.



