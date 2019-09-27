|
Nancy Lorraine Jennings–Endy, widow of Barry Endy, passed away early Friday morning, September 20, 2019, at her home in West Virginia.
Born July 24, 1937, in Sayre, Pa., Nancy was the daughter of Louis Jennings and Minnette Lindley Jennings.
Nancy attended school in Sayre. She worked in the housekeeping department at The Reading Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital, Reading.
Nancy attended church at The Salvation Army in Erie, Bethlehem and Reading, Pa. Nancy enjoyed playing darts on her team in Reading.
During her retirement, she enjoyed cooking, sewing, knitting and her passion, crocheting. Nancy enjoyed her beloved cats who will miss her.
Surviving are her children, Douglas Fuller and wife, Lisa, of W.Va., Jonathan Fuller-Wolf and his wife, Jennifer, of Reading, Pa., and Brenda L.; grandchildren: Sara Melcher and husband, Justin, of West Reading, Pa., Matthew Fuller and wife, Allison, of Kutztown, Pa., Nathan Lott and wife, Christine, of Lancaster, Pa., Randie Marie and husband, Mark, of Florida; great-granddaughter, Alivia Joy Melcher, of West Reading, Pa.; nieces and nephews: Marge Chilson, Billy Lenox, Sara Ann Rehfeldt, Timothy Lenox, Melissa Ellen Parsons, Kim Westbrook, Lori Frantz, Rena Olmstead, Pam Brosnan and Lisa Simons.
In addition to her parents and husband, Nancy was
predeceased by her son, Kurt Fuller; siblings: Dorothy Lenox, Mildred Simons, Carl Jennings and Minnie Altier; nieces, Mary Theresa Bailey, and Kathleen Ann Reider.
Nancy was a loving, hard working mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and will be dearly missed by all.
The family will receive friends Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m., with a funeral service to follow at 4:00 p.m., at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, PA.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions may be directed to to The Animal Rescue League of Berks County www-berksarl.org in memory of Nancy.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.