Nancy L. Kalis, 79, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the Reading Hospital after a sudden illness.
She was married to Joseph E. Kalis.
Born in West Reading, she was the
daughter of the late Henry and Dorothy (Wade) Wanner.
Nancy worked as a embroiderer at Hess Lettering for many years.
She enjoyed fishing and Bingo. She was an avid reader,
especially of Dean Koontz. Nancy treasured time spent with her grandchildren.
Nancy is survived by her children: Kathy Skipper, of Gouglersville, Joseph M. Kalis, of Wernersville, Tammy Burkey, of Ephrata, and Connie "Cricket" Stilianos, of Reading. She is also survived by her six siblings, 12
grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Contributions in Nancy's memory may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading, PA 19611, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 4, 2019