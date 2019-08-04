Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Kalis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy (Wanner) Kalis


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy (Wanner) Kalis Obituary

Nancy L. Kalis, 79, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the Reading Hospital after a sudden illness.

She was married to Joseph E. Kalis.

Born in West Reading, she was the

daughter of the late Henry and Dorothy (Wade) Wanner.

Nancy worked as a embroiderer at Hess Lettering for many years.

She enjoyed fishing and Bingo. She was an avid reader,

especially of Dean Koontz. Nancy treasured time spent with her grandchildren.

Nancy is survived by her children: Kathy Skipper, of Gouglersville, Joseph M. Kalis, of Wernersville, Tammy Burkey, of Ephrata, and Connie "Cricket" Stilianos, of Reading. She is also survived by her six siblings, 12

grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Contributions in Nancy's memory may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading, PA 19611, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now