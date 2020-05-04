Nancy L. (Stover) Horbach, 76, of Birdsboro, PA, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the Reading Hospital. Born in Ashland, PA, she was the daughter of the late Raymond A. and Hattie E. (Boyer) Stover. She was the widow of Melvin J. Horbach, Jr. Nancy worked for the Daniel Boone School District in the maintenance department. She had been a member of St. Paul’s UCC in Amityville and was an avid bowler. Surviving Nancy are, 2 sons: John R. Horbach, husband of Teri of Geigertown, PA, Edward A. Horbach, husband of Tina of Morgantown, PA; 1 daughter: Deborah A. Horbach of Exeter Twp., PA; 1 brother: Robert Stover of Douglassville, PA; 1 sister: Shirley Hughes of Geigertown, PA; 5 grandchildren: Jared, April, Clayton, Michael, and Karah; and 9 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by 1 grandson: Keith Becker. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Greater Delaware MS Society, https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/PAE/Donate, or mail to 30 S 17th St #800, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 4 to May 5, 2020.