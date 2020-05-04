Nancy L. Schaeffer Hunsicker Nancy L. Schaeffer Hunsicker, 79, of Tilden Twp., passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 in her residence. She was the wife of Marlin R. Hunsicker, who died November 27, 2019. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Harry L. And Mildred E. (Kerr) Schaeffer. Nancy attended Molltown Grade School; and graduated from Fleetwood High School and McCann School of Business. She worked in the Treasurer’s Office at the Berks County Courthouse. Nancy was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Hamburg. She enjoyed selling and collecting Longaberger baskets. Nancy was a member of Union Fire Company No.1, Hamburg and beneficial association. Nancy is survived by her children: Jennifer L. (Brossman), wife of Mark Watkins, Centre Twp.; and Jeffrey S. Hinkle, husband of Audrey (Heydt) Hinkle, Leesport; two step-daughters: Coleen (Hunsicker), wife of George Mycock, Cecilton, Maryland; and Lisa (Hunsicker), wife of David Pellegrino, Pensacola, Florida; five grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and four step-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister: Janice Mills, Reading. Nancy was predeceased by a step-daughter: Kathleen (Hunsicker) Specht. Nancy will be missed by her faithful K-9 companion: Charlie. Nancy’s family would like to extend a special thank-you to her caregivers and neighbors for all of the compassion and support given to her up to the very end. At Nancy’s request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N. 11th Street, Reading, PA 19604. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 4 to May 5, 2020.