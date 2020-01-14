|
Nancy L. Wolfe,, 85, of Womelsdorf, passed away in the afternoon hours Monday, January 13, 2020, in her residence. She was the widow of Carl R. Wolfe, who died in 2006. Born April 9, 1934, in Womelsdorf, she was a daughter of the late William L. & Margaret K. (nee’ Detterline) Oberly. She is survived by her daughter in law, Phuong DT “Diane” (nee’ Doan) Wolfe, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her sons: Brent R. Wolfe, in 2019, and Brian L. Wolfe, in 1985. Funeral Services Friday, January 17, ,2020, at 2 PM from the Mull Funeral Home, Womelsdorf. Burial will follow in Womelsdorf Union Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call Friday, from 1 PM until time of service at the funeral home. www.mullfh.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020