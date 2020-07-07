1/1
Nancy Lee Kocher
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Lee Kocher, 70, of Ruscombmanor Township, passed on July 4, 2020 in her residence. The wife of Dennis C. Kocher they were married 52 years. She was born in Douglass Township, Montgomery County,the daughter of the late Robert U. C. Sterner and Annie (Reppert) Sterner. Nancy had worked at the former Stanley G. Flagg & Company and retired from Cabot Corporation Boyertown. Nancy is survived by her husband Dennis and son Kory C. Kocher. Also a brother Harvey R, Sterner husband of Hanne Sterner and sisters Patricia A. (Sterner) wife of Terry Fegley and Sandra E. (Sterner) wife of Terry L. Handelong. Nancy was preceded in death by her brother Donald Sterner and sister Darlene L. (Sterner) Prendinger. A private graveside service will be in Oley Cemetery, Spangsville. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Nancy’s memory to the American Diabetes Foundation. Online condolences can be made at www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc. - Fleetwood
117 West Main Street
Fleetwood, PA 19522
(610) 944-7621
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved