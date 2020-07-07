Nancy Lee Kocher, 70, of Ruscombmanor Township, passed on July 4, 2020 in her residence. The wife of Dennis C. Kocher they were married 52 years. She was born in Douglass Township, Montgomery County,the daughter of the late Robert U. C. Sterner and Annie (Reppert) Sterner. Nancy had worked at the former Stanley G. Flagg & Company and retired from Cabot Corporation Boyertown. Nancy is survived by her husband Dennis and son Kory C. Kocher. Also a brother Harvey R, Sterner husband of Hanne Sterner and sisters Patricia A. (Sterner) wife of Terry Fegley and Sandra E. (Sterner) wife of Terry L. Handelong. Nancy was preceded in death by her brother Donald Sterner and sister Darlene L. (Sterner) Prendinger. A private graveside service will be in Oley Cemetery, Spangsville. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Nancy’s memory to the American Diabetes Foundation. Online condolences can be made at www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com