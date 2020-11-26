Nancy M. (Bonetti) Lombardo, 84, Reading, died November 20, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. Born March 25, 1936, in Reading, Nancy was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Josephine (Giacintucci) Bonetti. Nancy retired from CNA Insurance Company where she spent the majority of her working career. During her retirement years she enjoyed spending time with her family, including her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, along with their family members and many others. Nancy was always quick to say yes to playing any card or board game or accept any invitation to lunch with her friends, especially the lunch crew, “The Foosies.” Her presence at picnics and holiday events will truly be missed. Nancy is survived by two sons, Edward, husband of Joanne, Reading, PA and Joseph, husband of Lucinda, Peachtree Corners, GA. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Christina, Matthew, Alexis, Marisa, Anna and Grace, and two great-grandchildren, Addisyn and Matthew Jr. She was predeceased by two children, Raenette (Lombardo) Minicozzi and Ronald Lombardo Jr.; and her brothers and sisters-in-law, William and Lillian Bonetti and Albert and Dorothy Bonetti. In her later years, Nancy adored fond memories of times spent with her beloved friend, the late William “Duke” LeVan. The family would like to thank the nurses, doctors and hospital staff at the Reading Hospital that had a passionate hand in caring for Nancy during her final days while she was isolated from direct contact with her family and friends. Services will be livestreamed on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. on Nancy’s page of the Kuhn Funeral Home website. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Lombardo Family Memorial Scholarship Fund, in the loving memory of Raenette and Ronald Jr., care of The Berks County Community Foundation, 237 Court Street, Reading, PA 19601. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
.