Nancy Ludwig
1930 - 2020
Peace has come at last! Nancy A. Ludwig, age 89, of Wernersville, PA and formerly of Robesonia, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of William L. Ludwig. On May 2, 2020, they celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. Born in Ephrata, PA on July 8, 1930, Nancy was the daughter of the late Clarence W. and Edna (nee 'Weinhold) Sprecher. She was a 1948 graduate of Robesonia High School and a 1950 graduate of the Reading Business Institute. Nancy worked at the Robesonia State Bank and was also the secretary for Trinity Lutheran Church in Robesonia for 37 years, where she was also a long-time member. Surviving in addition to her husband are three daughters, Susan M. (Steven) Sutliff, Linda L. (Norbert) Schneider and Kathryn L. (John) Nicholas; seven grandchildren, Jared (Julie) Sutliff, Allison (Mark) Craney, Jonathan (Ashley) Schneider, Alexander Schneider, Rosalie Schneider, Abigail Nicholas and Grace Nicholas; and three great-grandchildren, Olivia Schneider and Lillian and Cameron Craney, A private interment will take place at the Trinity Lutheran Church Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Nancy's memory to Trinity Lutheran Church, 108 S. Robeson St., Robesonia, PA 19551. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the Bayada Hospice Team, Comfort Keepers and Trinity Lutheran Church for helping to support Nancy and her family. The Mull Funeral Home, Womelsdorf, is handling arrangements. www.mullfh.com

Published in Reading Eagle from May 19 to May 24, 2020.
