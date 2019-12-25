Home

Nancy A. Messersmith, 78, of Birdsboro, passed away Tuesday, December 24 at her residence, in the company of her family. Nancy was born in Reading, PA on May 3, 1941, a daughter of the late Fern Marie (Albright) and Cleon W Kemp, Sr. She was employed as a janitorial assistant for 20 years. Nancy is survived by her companion Richard L. Ramsey, S., a daughter, Denise A Stern, of Exeter Twp., husband Bruce Stern; four sons Steven D Messersmith, of Boyertown, wife Heidi Messersmith; Brian L Messersmith, of Mt Penn, wife Yamaira Messersmith; Gary D Messersmith, of West Lawn, wife Lisa Messersmith and Kevin S Messersmith, of Blandon, fiancé Lori Williams. Nancy is also survived by nine sisters, Barbara Terry, of Tyler, TX; Kathy Hafer, of Exeter Twp; Susie Griesemer, of Exeter Twp; Donna Berry, of Oley, PA; Sandra Row, of Exeter Twp; Sharon Lombardo, of Bernville; Tammy Diem, of Muhlenberg; Beth Ann Watkins, of Exeter Twp; Robin Richmond, of Mechanicsburg, PA; and three brothers, Cleon W Kemp, Jr, of Exeter Twp; Gerard Kemp, of Exeter Twp; and Keith Kemp, of Birdsboro, PA and by 16 Grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren. Friends and relatives are invited to call Tuesday December 31 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Feeney Funeral Home. A Religious Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31 at the funeral home. Interment at Forest Hills Memorial Park Exeter Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Veteran’s Making a Difference 2412 Spring St. West Lawn, PA 19609. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019
