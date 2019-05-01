Nancy Jane (Heffner) Moyer-Perry, 87, formerly of Laureldale and Wyomissing, died April 29, 2019, in Berks Heim, where she had been a guest since April 2.

She was the wife of Robert Alfred Perry, who died October 5, 2004.

Born in Reading, Pa., on September 15, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Wayne Rapp Heffner and Annie

Elizabeth (Knauer) Heffner.

Nancy was a 1949 graduate of Shillington High School.

She was employed 13 years as a clerk with Boscov's North, Muhlenberg Township.

Nancy was a former member of the Civil Air Patrol.

She is survived by six children: Robert R. Jr., husband of Patricia Moyer, S. Todd Moyer, companion of Lisa D. Spotts, Terrence W., husband of Janice R. (Ramsey) Moyer, Nadine L. (Moyer), wife of James L. Mikucki, Drew A. Moyer, and Jill A. (Moyer), wife of Timothy Collins.

She is also survived by 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Marguerite (Heffner) Reis.

Nancy was predeceased by a former spouse, Robert R. Moyer Sr.; a grandson, Michael P. Moyer; and three siblings: Sylvan F. Heffner, Wayne W. Heffner and Dorothy B. (Heffner) Houghton.

Services will be held Friday, May 3, at 11:00 a.m. in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale, with Rev. Kerry L. Hicks officiating. A viewing will be held Friday from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.

Burial will be in Spies-Zion Cemetery.

For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



