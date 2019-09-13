|
Nancy D. (Dineen) Nannen, 87, of Mt. Penn, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019, in Penn State Health St.
Joseph Medical Center.
She was the wife of the late Jack W. Nannen, who passed away in 2000. Born in Ellicottville, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Nina (Spitler) Dineen. Nancy graduated from Ellicottville High School, N.Y., and attended Mary Washington College, St. Bonaventure
University and Alfred University. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles in the NY Times in "ink" and watching
Jeopardy. Nancy also loved her family, cooking and the
holidays. She worked at Pomeroy's Department Store as a copy chief, lastly being in charge of 27 stores.
Nancy is survived by her sons: Philip, husband of Laura, Birdsboro; Tom and Douglas, both of Mt. Penn.
She is predeceased by her daughter, Megan; and
brothers, Doug and Jim.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100
Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to
Salvation Army-Reading Corps., 301 S 5th St., Reading, PA 19602.
Lutz Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit
www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019