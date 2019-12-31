|
Nancy A. (Albright) Pruzinsky, 87, of Reading, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, in Country Meadows. She was the wife of the late Dr. Stephen R. Pruzinsky. Born in Reading, Pa., she was the daughter of the late William S. and Helen E. (Gromis) Albright. She graduated from Reading High School in 1949 and attended Reading Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1952. Nancy then worked as a nurse at Hahnemann Hospital. She was a member of Community U.C.C. and was a past president of Staff Wives of St. Joseph’s Hospital. Nancy is survived by her sons, James W., husband of Sharon, Sinking Spring; Stephen J., husband of Sharon A., Blandon; daughter, Beth Pruzinsky, Somers Point; and grandchildren: Nina, Billy, Stephen and Elizabeth. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with services beginning at 11:00 a.m., in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. Interment will be at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Joseph Medical Center Foundation, PO Box 316, Reading, PA 19603. Please make checks payable to Penn State. A special thank you to the staff at Country Meadows for their love and care. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020