Nancy J. Reichert, 84, formerly of Maxatawny, passed away December 24, 2019. She was born in Chapman, the daughter of the late Samuel and Mae (Snyder) Brubaker. She was the wife of the late Kenneth C. Reichert. Nancy graduated Allen High School class of 1953. She enjoyed working at the Allentown Farmers Market at the S. Clyde Weavers stand for over 30 years. She loved taking pictures of her family and traveling with her husband. She was a long time member of St. John’s U.C.C., Fogelsville, and sang on the adult choir. She is survived by daughters, Rhonda, wife of Scott Miller; Roslyn, wife of Timothy Tuerk; son, Douglas, husband of Susan; grandchildren: Elise Miller, Erica Reichert, Erynn Tuerk, Nichole Reichert and Julia Reichert. Services private. Interment at Maxatawny Zion Cemetery.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019