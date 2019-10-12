|
Nancy S. (Stake) Wilkes Nancy S. Wilkes, 82, of Wernersville, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019, in St. Joseph Medical Center. Born in Chambersburg, Nancy was the daughter of the late Kenneth F. Stake Sr. and Margaret E. (Bricker) Stake. She graduated from Chambersburg High and after moving to the Reading area, was a member of Kenhorst Seventh-Day Adventist Church for many years. Her dedication and love for God was the driving force in her life and an inspiration to those who knew and loved her. Nancy was very skilled and knowledgeable at her work for the Social Security Administration, which she retired from after 38 years of loyal service. Nancy is survived by her children: Douglas Wilkes, husband of Jamie, of Sinking Spring, Rhonda (Wilkes) Wade, wife of Michael, of Robesonia, Marcia (Wilkes) Hoffacker, wife of Mark, of Palmyra, and after a long period of separation, husband Ronald G. Wilkes. She was a proud and loving grandmother to Ronald, Ryan, Tyler, Madison, Emily and Brianna. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cynthia L. Wilkes; and her brother, Kenneth F. Stake Jr. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends and relatives on Monday, October 14, 2019, from 6-8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, from 10-11:00 a.m. The interment will follow the service at Bern Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Bean Funeral Homes of Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019