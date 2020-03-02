Home

More Obituaries for Nancy Schell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Schell

Nancy Schell Obituary
A fighter until the end, Nancy (Swoyer) Schell, Laureldale, passed away February 28, in the Reading Hospital. Born June 25, 1948 to the late Gordon and Emma Swoyer, Nancy was predeceased by her brother, Gordon Swoyer, San Antonio, Texas; and her much beloved sister, Beverly Greenwalt. Nancy is survived by her loving husband, Howard “Butch,” with whom she would have celebrated 45 years of marriage this coming May; and her daughters, Jenny Neuheimer, wife of Eric; Kristen Delle Donne, wife of Matthew. Also surviving are Nancy’s four grandchildren, who were the lights of her life: Ryan, Owen, Emma and Teagan. Nancy last worked for R.M. Palmer Company in 2004 after 31 years of service. Her days were then spent cooking, laughing with her husband and being a loving Nana. Nancy never missed an opportunity to let those in her life know how much she loved them. Her greatest accomplishment in life was the family she and Butch had created; that loving family will remain her legacy. Honoring the request of Nancy, a graveside service will be held privately for the family. Bean Funeral Home of Hampden Heights is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
