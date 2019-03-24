Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy (Ludwig) Snyder.

Nancy L. Snyder, 88, of Robesonia passed away on

Wednesday March 20, 2019, at her residence.

Her husband, G. Roderick Snyder, died in 1995. Born in Reading on August 17, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Grace (Johns) Ludwig.

She was a graduate of Reading High School and Bryn Mawr College. Nancy retired from the Wernersville State Hospital. She was an active member of St. Paul's U.C.C., a longtime trustee at Reading Area Community College, and the first female chairperson for the Berks County

Democratic Committee.

She is survived by two sons, G. Roderick Snyder Jr.,

husband of Kelly, and Peter L. Snyder, husband of Lisa, both of Robesonia; and four grandchildren: Emily Snyder, Devyn Snyder, Rebecca Snyder and Adam Snyder.

A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's U.C.C.,

Robesonia, and will be announced at a later date.

Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Robesonia, is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.

Online condolences may be made at www.ColeFH.com.



