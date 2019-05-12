Nancy L. Snyder, 88, of Robesonia passed away on

Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by family.

Her husband, G. Roderick Snyder died in 1995.

Born in Reading on August 17, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Grace (Johns) Ludwig.

She was a graduate of Reading High School, The Baldwin School and Bryn Mawr College.

Nancy retired from the Wernersville State Hospital, where she served as its first volunteer resources

coordinator.

Nancy not only promoted community volunteerism in her professional life, she was a model for community

service in her personal life. The organizations in which she held leadership positions included the Junior League of Reading, the National Council on Alcoholism, the Medical College of Pennsylvania, Berks County Mental Health

Association, Berks County Office of Aging, the Association for Children with Learning Disabilities, the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Friends of the Robesonia Furnace.

She was also an active member of St. Paul's UCC and the National Huguenot Society, a longtime Trustee at Reading Area Community College and the first female Chairperson for the Berks County Democratic Committee.

She is survived by two sons, G. Roderick Snyder Jr.,

husband of Kelly, and Peter L. Snyder, husband of Lisa, both of Robesonia; and four grandchildren: Emily Snyder, Devyn Snyder, Rebecca Snyder and Adam Snyder.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at St. Paul's UCC, Robesonia, with The Rev. Dr. Benjamin D. Motz officiating. The family will

receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., at the Church.

Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Robesonia is handling arrangements.

Nancy was very proud of her husband's military service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka,

Kansas 66675-8517.

Online condolences may be made at www.ColeFH.com.



