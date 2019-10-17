|
|
Nancy Ann Toledo, 75, of Reading passed away Tuesday, October 15, at Reading Hospital & Medical Center, West Reading. Nancy was born in Reading on June 24, 1944, a daughter of the late Mabel (Heckrote) Nolf and William Seidel and was the widow of Francisco C. Toledo, who passed away in 2009. She was a member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, Reading, and worked in the Housekeeping Department at the Riveredge Restaurant and Hotel, Reading, retiring in 1993. Nancy is survived by five daughters: Maria, wife of Angel, Torres-Fontan, of Reading; Helen, wife of Domingo, Rosario, of Reading; Angela Dennis, wife of Jason Wunderlich, of Reading; Lillian, wife of Lester Sr., Kissinger, of Reading; Jody Millisock, of Blandon; two sons, Milford Millisock, of Reading; Mark Millisock, of Reading; and sister, Janice Reynolds, of Birdsboro. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Friends are invited to call Monday, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Feeney Funeral Home. A religious service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Interment is private at convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019