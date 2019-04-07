Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy (Berkley) Weitzel.

Nancy Joyce (Berkley) Weitzel, 76,

formerly of Muhlenberg Township, passed away April 3, 2019, at Berks Heim, Bern Township.

Born June 13, 1942, in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Clarence Rodney and

Elva Alvilda (Ruffner) Berkley.

Nancy was a 1960 graduate of Reading High School. She was employed in customer service her whole life, having worked at K-Mart for 25 years and GPU for 10 years

retiring from both in 1998, and subsequently working for Penske for 15 years retiring in 2013. Nancy was a member of Grace Alsace United Church of Christ, Muhlenberg Township.

She loved shopping, working and socializing with friends but most of all spending time with her family. Nancy took many bus trips and enjoyed going to dinner shows. Her best friend was her late dog, Kansas.

A great mother, Nancy is survived by her four children: Jeffrey J., husband of Tracey Weitzel, of Maidencreek Township; Susan D., wife of Paul Miller, of Temple; James H. Weitzel Jr. and his significant other, Nannette Waid, of Muhlenberg Township; and Lori L. Weitzel and her

partner, Ashley Koslowski, of West Lawn.

Also surviving are her six grandchildren: Jeffrey Weitzel Jr., Chad Weitzel, Christy Weitzel, Christina Marcano,

Brittany Roman and Alyssa Miller; and her six great-grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by her sister, Marilyn, wife of Robert Daniels, of Muhlenberg Township.

Services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A viewing will be held from 10-11:00 a.m., in the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Grace Alsace U.C.C., 2151 Kutztown Road, Reading, PA 19605.

For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



