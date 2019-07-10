Nancy L. Yerger, 82, of Mohnton, passed away July 8, 2019, in her residence.

Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Harold and Mary (Weyandt) Leinbach. Nancy worked as an office clerk for 36 years at Interstate Container, retiring in 1998. She was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Shillington, and served as president of the Mt. Penn Jr. Women's Club. She enjoyed watching the Phillies and the Eagles, being with family, playing cards and playing bingo. She is survived by her daughter, Deb Yerger, Mohnton; and her sister, Patsy Pierce, Reading; as well as many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was predeceased by her son, Brian; and her sister, Shirley Fritz.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, July 15, 2019, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., One East Lancaster Ave.,

Shillington, followed by her funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Thomas Reinsel will officiate. Interment in Berks County Memorial Gardens, Maidencreek Twp.

Please remember Nancy by making contributions to the , 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017 or , Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106. The Yerger family would like to thank Tony and Vince for the excellent care and love shown to Nancy. www.kleefuneralhome.com



