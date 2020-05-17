Naomi L. (Kennedy) Gajewski Naomi L. (Kennedy) Gajewski, 83, of Birdsboro, PA, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the Mifflin Center in Shillington, PA. She was the daughter of the late Brooke and Ruth (McChalicher) Kennedy. She was the widow of Fred Gajewski. Naomi was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Birdsboro, PA. She enjoyed cooking, knitting afghans, raised her children and loved spending time with grandchildren. Surviving Naomi are, 3 sons: Daniel A. Krall, husband of Shelly of Birdsboro, PA, David B. Krall, husband of Maureen of West Lawn, PA and Frederick T. Gajewski, husband of Kelly of Robeson Twp., PA; 2 daughters: Raynne L. Frymoyer, wife of Rusty of Temple, PA and Lori L. Cremi, wife of Jeffrey of Douglassville, PA. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by 3 brothers and 1 grandson There will be a drive-through viewing on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 10:00AM- 11:00AM at the Dengler Funeral Home, Inc. 144 N. Spruce St. Birdsboro, PA 19508. The interment will be in Birdsboro Cemetery In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 114 Bird St. Birdsboro, PA 19508. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.



