Naomi K. Bailey, 96, formerly of Reading, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 6:45 pm in Fellowship Community, Whitehall. She was the wife of the late Harry E. Bailey who passed away June 18, 2011. Mrs. Bailey was the daughter of the late John James Lee and Edith (Hiester) Lee and was born in their home on McKnight Street in Reading. She was a 1941 graduate of Reading High School and was a lifelong member of Grace Bible Fellowship Church in Reading. Mrs. Bailey was a self-employed seamstress for many years. She is survived by her children Donna L. Stortz, wife of Reverend Dean Stortz of Laureldale and Glenn E. Bailey of Quarkertown and her 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Mrs. Bailey is also survived by her siblings Edna Hottel a resident at Fellowship Community; Harold Lee of Lincoln Park, Mary Jane Muthard of Honey Brook and Virginia Meyer of Cumru Township. Her sister Lenora Ettinger passed away March 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her daughter JoAnn Bailey in 1971 and her siblings Dorothy Wetzel, Mildred Forehand, Robert Lee and Richard Lee. Memorial Service will be held at a later date following the mandated restrictions due to the Corona Virus. Interment was held privately in Lauredale Cemetery where Mrs. Bailey was laid to rest next to her husband and daughter. Bean Funeral Home, 1605 Rockland Street, Hampden Heights is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020