F. Naomi (Schmick) Whary, 93, of Robesonia, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, at Stone Ridge Towne Center. She was the wife of the late Pern L. Whary, who died Oct. 13, 1996.

Naomi, a daughter of the late Charles and Florence

(Willour) Schmick, was born in Shamokin.

She is survived by two sons, William L. Whary, husband of Susan, Mohnton, and Charles E. Whary, husband of Joanne, Lebanon; a daughter, Ruth N. Whary, Robesonia; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She was a graduate of Coal Township High School and worked as a book keeper until 1948 when she became a homemaker.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, May 13th, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave.,

Wernersville. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.



