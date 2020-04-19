Reading Eagle Obituaries
|
Natale David Napoletano, 88, formerly of Muhlenberg Township, died April 18, 2020, at The Highlands at Wyomissing. He was the loving husband of Shirley Ann (Rapp) Napoletano, with whom he shared almost 67 years of marriage. Born in Birdsboro, he was a son of the late Francisco and Maria (Gentile) Napoletano. Natale was a 1951 graduate of Muhlenberg High School, and a 1956 graduate of Philadelphia Institute of Barbering. He was self-employed as a barber at Centre Square Barbers, Laureldale, for 59 years. Natale was a member of Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church, Hyde Park. He was a president of the Reading chapter of Hair International, and he was on the Muhlenberg Township Planning Commission for over 30 years. Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his two children: Nathaniel M. “Nat”, husband of Jani (Ott) Napoletano of Akron, OH, and Lisa M. Napoletano of Phoenixville, Chester County. Other survivors include four siblings: Concetta R. (Napoletano), widow of Vincent Brancadora of Muhlenberg Township; Carmella M. (Napoletano), widow of Joseph Izzi of Reading, and Alfred V. Napoletano of South Temple; and a sister-in-law, Margaret (McBride), wife of Ronald Becker of Temple. There are also two grandchildren, Renton M. Napoletano and Chloe J. Napoletano. Natale was preceded in death by two brothers, Mario T. Napoletano and Salvatore A. Napoletano, and a sister JoAnne A. (Napoletano) Miller. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, services will be announced and held at a later date. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Laureldale is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
